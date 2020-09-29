What’s Causing My Back Pain?!?!

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of ApexNetwork Physical Therapy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Apex Network Physical Therapy, visit ApexNetwork Physical Therapy online.

WHAT IS CAUSING MY BACK PAIN?

At ApexNetwork Physical Therapy, we probably see more individuals for back pain than any other condition. It is typically chronic and can affect people of all ages, including children. Unfortunately, back pain can even be felt in the arms and legs, making it almost unbearable. It may be time to come see us if you are experiencing any of the following with your back pain:

• Pain while sitting or standing for long periods

• Extreme discomfort in the upper and/or lower back

• Muscle spasms

• Sharp pain in the upper and/or lower back

• Soreness / Stiffness

There are many reasons for back pain. So when individuals come to us for relief, a very in-depth examination is performed to determine the root cause. As complex as back pain is, possible reasons behind it can include:

• Broken or fractured bones

• Herniated discs

• Osteoporosis

• Poor posture

• Scoliosis

• Slipped vertebrae

• Narrowing of the spinal column

Back pain is serious, painful and can stop you from doing even the simplest task. At ApexNetwork Physical Therapy, our experienced therapists have advanced capabilities in orthopedic manual therapy, strength and conditioning, and rehabilitation. This enables us to treat a wide range of clinical diagnoses affecting the back.

We will work with you to develop a treatment plan customized to your unique needs. Different injuries require different handling, which is why our approach is personalized. As a team we will base your treatment on your individual condition, the symptoms you have and the goals we set.

While all injuries are different, they do have one thing in common – they each benefit and respond more quickly using a hands-on approach. The therapy and rehabilitative exercises we provide at ApexNetwork will help improve your muscle strength and range of motion while reducing your pain. Our philosophy is to be the best in rehabilitation, helping you get back to doing the things you love.

