The Best Time of Year to Replace a Roof

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Baber Enterprises and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or it’s editorial staff. To learn more about Baber Enterproses, visit Baber Enterprises online.

What time of year is best to replace a roof?

Now that it’s early Summer, many homeowners start thinking about all of the home improvement projects they can tackle. And, if they’re experiencing leaks, drafts or cave-ins thanks to harsh winter weather, it’s also the time of year many homeowners start thinking about replacing their roofs.

Winter can be too cold, late summer can be too hot and fall can be too busy, so for most areas of the U.S., spring or early summer is the best time of year to get your roof replaced. Asphalt shingles in particular need time to adhere to your roof and create the sealing that keeps them in place, which can’t happen in temperatures below 45°F. This makes spring or early summer an ideal time to consider a roof replacement.

The only downside to replacing your roof in the spring or early summer is that the weather can be a little unpredictable. Rain interrupting your install can result in some delays, but good roofers know how to accommodate for the changing weather and often come prepared with backup plans if the sky decides to open up. If you can plan ahead to avoid the weather, you don’t have to let storms rain on your parade (or install).

Baber Enterprises also offers a variety of other services including gutters, additions, siding and decks. As we all adjust during this time, we’d like you to know that we are still offering our services while working hard to adhere to social distancing guidelines. For our safety, as well as our customers, we will be performing “zero-contact” estimates” Monthly payments are also an option.

Visit us online to find out more about the many services we offer, or to view a gallery of some of our work.