Is Your Roof Past it’s Prime?

Replacing a roof is a costly adventure. Fortunately, replacing your roof when it starts to show wear can save you thousands of dollars over waiting for major damage to occur. Many people wonder though, how do I know if I need a new roof? Well, here are 5 signs that Baber Enterprises says you should look for to determine if you need to have your roof repaired or replaced.

1. The shingles are cracked. Cracked shingles are typically a result of wind damage. If just a few shingles are cracked, you can certainly replace them. If the cracking isn’t isolated to one particular area and it’s random throughout the roof, that’s a telltale sign that you should start thinking about a new roof.

2. The shingles are curling. Shingles can curl in two ways: There’s cupping, which happens when the edges of the shingles turn upward; and there’s clawing, which is when the edges stay flat and the middle starts to come up. Both are signs of weathering and indicate that problems — potentially leaks — are relatively close to fruition.

3. You’re finding granules in the gutter. If you just got a new asphalt shingle roof and you see a bunch of granules in the gutters, there’s nothing to worry about: Those are just loose, extra ones. But if it’s been 10 or 15 years, that’s a sign of a bigger problem. Granules help keep the sun off the asphalt. Once the granules fall off and the shingles start to bake, the quality will deteriorate in a hurry.

4. You can see sunlight from your attic. You don’t need us to tell you that this isn’t a good sign … because it’s not! If light can get in, so can rain, cold air, and snow. Check for light and also look for water stains. If you find any, watch them over a few rainfalls and if they change shape or size, that means you’ve got an active leak.

5. The entire roof is sagging. This is when you should panic. A sagging roof is typically an indication of a structural issue. There could be a problem with the decking in the attic or, worse, with the supports in the foundation. You’re not necessarily in imminent danger, but this is the kind of thing that’s a lot easier to take care of when it’s small and localized, than when it has progressed.

