What to Know When Purchasing a Roof During a Pandemic

Can you get a new roof or roof repair during COVID-19? You can with Baber Enterprises.

COVID-19 and the resulting social restrictions have closed some industries and changed the way others operate. Roofing falls within the construction category and therefore is considered an essential business. Roofs are critical to keeping residential and commercial buildings weathertight and safe, including single-family homes. At Baber Enterprises, we take your health as well as our employee’s health seriously. We exercise every precaution we can in order to operate in the safest possible manor.

Why You Shouldn’t Delay Roof Repair or Replacement

Your roof plays a critical role in helping to protect your home from the elements. If you need a new roof or roof repair, it is important to get that work done as soon as possible to help prevent other issues or severe damage to your home, such as:

Persistent leaks

Water damage, either seen or unseen

Mold

Baber Enterprises follows a variety of health and safety recommendations including:

Social Distancing : The CDC recommends keeping a minimum distance of six feet between yourself and another person when out in public or while working on the job. And for roofing repairs or replacements, nearly all the work is done outside of your home, so you don’t have to worry about running into a crew member while work is being completed.

Digital transactions: Paying for your services using digital transactions and receipts minimizes person-to-person contact during estimates, roofing work, and other inspections.

Believe it or not, the entire process of getting an estimate for a roof repair or replacement, and even picking out roofing shingles can all be done online and over the telephone, preventing you from ever having to leave your home. Call us, or contact us online to discuss how we can help with your repairs and updates.

When it comes time to start roofing work, we may not need to come into your home at all. Once all the plans and estimates are in place, the roof repair or replacement can be completed outside, and you shouldn’t have to interact with anyone. Should any of the roofers need access to the attic, they can give you advanced notice, so you can clear a pathway and keep all family members out of the way. Any questions or conversations that need to happen during the work can be done safely by phone or text or at a comfortable 6 foot distance.

These measures can help ensure that you and your family, along with our crews, stay healthy and safe during this time.

Don’t let the coronavirus delay a much-needed roof replacement or roof repair. Contact Baber Enterprises today and let us help you get those important repairs completed.