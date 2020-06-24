What to Look For if Your Roof Leaks

Sponsored - <I>The following content is created on behalf of Baber Enterprises and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or it’s editorial staff. To learn more about Baber Enterprises, visit Baber Enterprises online.

It is important to act quickly when it comes to a roof leak. Leaky roofs never fix themselves or get better on their own. Even if the leak isn’t bad yet. Get it fixed now. Often, we hear from homeowners that they noticed a stain on their ceiling or possibly some bubbling for a while but thought it wasn’t serious. Avoidance and ignoring will not fix a leak in your roof. With all the recent rains and more expected, now is not the time to neglect a small problem. Those small problems can cause a LOT of damage and end up costing much more in the long run.

Things to look for or consider include: the age of the roof, broken or missing shingles, and clogged gutters. You will also want to check flashing and seals around chimneys and roof vents. Watch for areas of excessive moisture too. If you find issues, Baber Enterprises can provide estimates for repairing a roof as well as replacing an old roof.

Roof leaks are typically signs of a much larger problem. Both danger and the probability of structural erosion increase if unaddressed. Regular inspections are your best defense against a leaky roof. Baber Enterprises is able to do a no contact estimate so you can have your concerns addressed now and not wait until more damage is done. Contact us online today and don’t wait for a small leak to turn into a big problem.