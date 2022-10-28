How You Can Visit Our Campus

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bridgewater College and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bridgewater College, visit bridgewater.edu.

Scrolling through college websites and following their social media accounts are great first steps to getting to know your future school and gaining an inside look at campus life. Getting a thorough picture of your future home before making any decisions is crucial, which is why a campus visit is a key part of the college search.

While brochures and websites are valuable tools for finding information and resources, they offer just a small glimpse into campus. When you visit, you’ll see exactly what makes Bridgewater College such a special place. Open house events at BC offer the fullest Bridgewater experience. This full-day large group visit is filled with sessions geared toward undergraduate students and their families. Prospective students and their families attend presentations on academics, student life, financial aid and the admissions process. This is followed by an academic fair where you can talk with faculty from each academic department and a campus tour with a student ambassador. Enjoy lunch with us at the end of the day.

After stepping foot on campus, you’ll immediately see the Bridgewater family in action: students eating with a professor in the dining hall, packed stands at athletic events, the President chatting with students on the campus mall. It’s a welcoming environment where people truly know and care about one another.

“Visiting our campus and our community is one of the best ways to learn more about Bridgewater College and initiate a relationship with people who will help you through the admissions process and throughout your college career,” said Jarret Smith, Director of Admissions at Bridgewater College. “Our campus is built on close relationships, so we’ve designed all of our campus visit experiences to serve as a network of connections to big ideas, great mentors, inspiring classmates and professional experiences.”

Experience Bridgewater College for yourself at one of our remaining Saturday open house events beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 12 or Dec. 3, 2022, and Jan. 28 or Feb. 18, 2023. Let us know you’re coming by filling out a quick registration form at bridgewater.edu/openhouse.

Can’t make it to an open house event? Bridgewater College offers an array of other opportunities to visit campus throughout the year, including Saturday Group Visits, Sophomore and Junior Discovery Days, Admitted Students Day and more. Make sure to check bridgewater.edu/visit for all available campus visit options, or schedule a personalized visit at any time Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. No matter what campus visit option you choose, you’ll have the opportunity to talk to many members of our Bridgewater community during your visit—students, faculty, admission and financial aid counselors and student life representatives.

“Visiting campuses is an important step in the college search process, and we always look forward to welcoming prospective students and their families to showcase the Bridgewater experience,” Smith said.