What You Need to Know about Our Grad Programs

What You Need to Know about Our Grad Programs

Sponsored - Take Your Education to the Next Level With One of Bridgewater College’s Graduate Programs

If you are looking for a marketable and practical graduate degree and have an interest in scholarly innovation, one of Bridgewater College’s four graduate programs is designed for you.

Bridgewater has launched four programs in the last five years, demonstrating that graduate programs are a crucial component of the College’s commitment to excellence. The graduate programs are:

Master of Science in Human Resource Management (MSHRM). Bridgewater College’s MSHRM program is ranked in the top 20 Best Human Resources Master’s Programs (campus-based) by Human Resources MBA. New for the 2022-23 academic year, BC’s MSHRM program is now available in a hyflex format, meaning classes are taught to both in-person and online students at the same time. BC students in the program have a 100% pass rate on their first attempt at the SHRM-CP certification exam, and 86% of MSHRM graduates have gotten jobs before or shortly after graduation. Bridgewater College’s MSHRM program is ranked in the top 20 Best Human Resources Master’s Programs (campus-based) by Human Resources MBA. New for the 2022-23 academic year, BC’s MSHRM program is now available in a hyflex format, meaning classes are taught to both in-person and online students at the same time. BC students in the program have a 100% pass rate on their first attempt at the SHRM-CP certification exam, and 86% of MSHRM graduates have gotten jobs before or shortly after graduation.

Master of Science in Athletic Training (MSAT). Through the Bridgewater College MSAT program, you’ll delve deeply into the profession by gaining real-world experience on campus and at a variety of clinical sites. The MSAT program is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education (CAATE), and Bridgewater is the first school in Virginia to successfully secure CAATE accreditation at the master’s level via the substantive change process. Through the Bridgewater College MSAT program, you’ll delve deeply into the profession by gaining real-world experience on campus and at a variety of clinical sites. The MSAT program is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education (CAATE), and Bridgewater is the first school in Virginia to successfully secure CAATE accreditation at the master’s level via the substantive change process.

Master of Science in Psychology – Mental Health Professions (MSPsy). The Master of Science in Psychology-Mental Health Professions at Bridgewater allows you to meet the requirements to become a Qualified Mental Health Professional (QMHP) in Virginia and can be completed in less than a year. The program may be used as a stepping stone for future mental health graduate programs in clinical social work, professional counseling, school psychology or clinical psychology. The Master of Science in Psychology-Mental Health Professions at Bridgewater allows you to meet the requirements to become a Qualified Mental Health Professional (QMHP) in Virginia and can be completed in less than a year. The program may be used as a stepping stone for future mental health graduate programs in clinical social work, professional counseling, school psychology or clinical psychology.

Master of Arts in Digital Media Strategy (MDMS). Bridgewater’s MDMS program is a professional digital media master’s program for anyone interested in designing, managing and measuring the effects of digital communication. New in academic year 2022-23, the program is offered fully online with accessible evening classes. Bridgewater’s MDMS program is a professional digital media master’s program for anyone interested in designing, managing and measuring the effects of digital communication. New in academic year 2022-23, the program is offered fully online with accessible evening classes.

As a graduate student at BC, you’ll take a deep dive into a subject and work closely with classmates and professors. Most programs can be completed in one year and fit within a working professional’s schedule. All of BC’s graduate programs are designed with thoughtful and impactful curriculum, allowing what you learn in the classroom to be applied in an immersive clinical experience, a professional capstone project, working with a business in the community and beyond.