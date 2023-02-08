Bridgewater Retirement Community: A Place for a Gracious and Active Life

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bridgewater Retirement Community and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bridgewater Retirement Community, visit http://dev-bw.graggadv.com/.

Bridgewater Retirement Community is a special place for those seeking a gracious and active life in retirement. Founded in 1965 by local members of the Church of the Brethren, BRC shares the values of inclusiveness and fairness. Regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, familial status, military status, or disability, all are welcome at BRC.

One of the key advantages of living at BRC is the value of sound financial stewardship. The costs of living at BRC can be comparable to the expense of maintaining a house, especially as people age and need assistance with tasks such as housekeeping and cooking. Depending on the residence and contract, expenses such as utilities, insurance, home maintenance costs, and property taxes may be covered by the monthly fee.

BRC is a nonprofit Life Plan Community, which allows residents the freedom to move within the community as their needs change. Whether they need independent living, assisted living, memory support, or award-winning nursing support, BRC provides the support necessary to keep residents as independent and active as possible. Additionally, with Americans living longer, the BRC Foundation is available to assist residents who find themselves unable to afford the monthly fee, ensuring that residents can stay in their homes no matter what.

Residents of BRC enjoy a warm and welcoming community, nestled in the picturesque Main Street town of Bridgewater in the Shenandoah Valley. With access to natural beauty, clean air and water, and high-quality local foods, BRC is a step ahead in promoting physical and mental well-being. Additionally, close friendships, a sense of purpose, and engagement in the community significantly contribute to health and happiness, and to longevity.

BRC’s motto, “Energy for Life,” reflects its commitment to empowering residents to build their best possible life. With multiple dining venues, a welcoming community, fitness programming, and activities that support all dimensions of well-being, BRC provides the elements necessary for a fulfilling life.

In terms of physical surroundings, BRC is a beautiful and appealing community, with well-maintained buildings and landscaping, and a gracious and inviting atmosphere. For those who live independently, options include cottages, duplexes, and a variety of apartment types and sizes, each with its own unique personality. In Assisted Living and Memory Support, apartments are available in a variety of floor plans, providing easy access to dining, activities, and companionship. The six Nursing Households operate on an innovative model that creates a feeling of home.

BRC is a special place for its staff and residents. With options, affordability, excellence in healthcare and wellness, and amenities for every season in life, it’s a community of great beauty and energy. Choose BRC for a gracious and active life in retirement.