Enter For A Chance to Win a Massanutten Getaway!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Dayton Market and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Dayton Market, visit https://www.thedaytonmarket.com.

At the heart of Dayton, we are gearing up to celebrate Customer Appreciation Day 2023! On Saturday, November 11th, The Dayton Market is showing its gratitude to the loyal patrons who have made it a hub of local fun and community spirit. Here’s a sneak peek at the exciting activities and offers planned for this event.

1. Grand Prize Drawing: One of the main highlights of Customer Appreciation Day is the chance to win an incredible 3-day, 2-night stay at the beautiful Massanutten Resort. The winner will be drawn randomly on November 11th. Imagine enjoying the luxury and serenity of this stunning resort, making your visit to Dayton Market all the more unforgettable. The drawing will be held at 5:30 pm on Nov 11th.

2. Complimentary Coffee: The Dayton Market will be offering complimentary coffee and cinnamon buns until 11am.

3. Ginger Snaps, Hot Cider, and Gift Card Giveaway at The Rusty Willow: Rusty Willow Decor will be treating visitors to delectable ginger snaps and hot cider from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Additionally, they have an exciting opportunity to enter and win a $50 gift card to their shop! A perfect chance to discover your next favorite home decor or gift item made in America.

4. Face Painting Fun with Candyce Griffin: The young and the young-at-heart will delight in the presence of the talented Candyce Griffin, who will be providing face painting from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Let your imagination run wild and leave the market with your face adorned with fun designs.

5. Caramel Apple Bar and Prize Wheel at The Cheese Place: The Cheese Place invites you to indulge in the art of making your own caramel apple to take home! Customize your treat with an array of delicious toppings and savor your handcrafted delight. Our Caramelt Apple Bar will be open from 9:00AM to 11:00AM. In addition, test your luck with a “spin the wheel” activity for a chance to win fun prizes!

6. Free Mugs at The Country Village Bake Shop: The Country Village Bake Shop has a sweet surprise for its customers. Every tenth customer purchase will receive a free mug! It’s a wonderful way to add a piece of the market’s charm to your morning coffee routine or teatime.

The Spirit of Community and Gratitude: Customer Appreciation Day at The Dayton Market is not just another shopping day; it’s a celebration of the vibrant community and the customers who make it all possible. This event is a reflection of the market’s commitment to providing an unforgettable shopping experience and fostering a sense of togetherness among residents and visitors.

Mark your calendars for Customer Appreciation Day 2023 at The Dayton Market on Saturday, November 11th , and get ready to enjoy a day of fantastic prizes, delicious treats, and the warm embrace of a tight-knit community. We hope to see you there!