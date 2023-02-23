Greenhill Equipment is Your Outdoor Power Equipment Dealer for Quality-Built Bad Boy Mowers

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Greenhill Equipment and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Greenhill Equipment, visit https://www.greenhillequip.com.

Get the latest and greatest Bad Boy Mower products at Greenhill Equipment in Staunton.

Mow with an attitude! Bad Boy Mowers is one of the fastest-growing mower manufacturers, expanding from a 26,000 square-foot facility to a more than 1 million square-foot facility on 105 acres in less than 15 years. One Bad Boy Mower rolls off the assembly line every minute, but the company’s 112-point factory inspections ensure the highest-quality mowers for you to cut your grass and more.

Unique to Bad Boy is our own rolled-steel leveling system and sheet cutting plant. Buying steel rolls directly from mills in bulk, allows us to control costs and pass those savings on to you. It’s a big reason we’re the best dollar-for-dollar value in the zero-turn mower industry. Nobody deploys more technology and robotic power in mower manufacturing. Between our robotic laser cutters turning out 20,000 lbs. of steel per day, and our one-of-a-kind deck bender handling 120,000 lbs., we bend, cut and shape more than 32 million lbs. of steel per year.

By breaking ground on additional acres — for our largest building expansion to date — we’re already preparing for the next generation of innovative zero-turn mowers, accessories and options. As proud as we are of the numbers that are quickly adding up due to this success, we won’t forget that only one number matters, and it’s our commitment to keep you, our customer, number one. That commitment continues through our dealers, like Greenhill Equipment.

In Staunton, Greenhill Equipment is your go-to Bad Boy Mowers dealer. We offer products ranging from scraper blades, to walk-behind mowers, to zero-turn mowers and everything in between.

At Greenhill Equipment, our goal is to create long-term customer relationships and strive to be the best in sales and service. With a state-of-the-art service center, we are your destination for outdoor power equipment and repair. From major to minor repairs, the service department will keep your outdoor power equipment in tip-top shape.

With a reputation for quality products, awesome customer service, and competitive prices, Greenhill Equipment is one of the leading outdoor power stores in Staunton. We are proud to carry a large collection of new and pre-owned equipment, along with a full line of OEM and aftermarket parts and accessories.

Check out the full line of Bad Boy Mowers and products at badboymowers.com. Learn more about Greenhill Equipment, your outdoor power equipment destination, at greenhillequip.com.