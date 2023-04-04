Prep for Mowing Season The Smart Way!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Greenhill Equipment and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Greenhill Equipment, visit https://www.greenhillequip.com/.

Here are few Facts/ Topics about Bad Boy (the product) and Green Hill (our company).

Bad Boy

Bad Boy grew from a small 26,000ft Facility to a more than 1 Million Sq Ft Facility spanning 105 acres in less than 15 Years.

Founded in 1999

One Bad Boy Mower rolls off the assembly line every minute.

A 112-Point factory inspection is the first stop for a Bad Boy Mower before it leaves our plant, and before we’ll ever let it cut your grass.

Unique to Bad Boy is our own rolled steel leveling system and sheet cutting plant. Buying steel rolls directly from mills, in bulk, allows us to control costs and pass those savings on to you. It’s a big reason we’re the best dollar-for-dollar value in the zero-turn mower industry.

Nobody deploys more technology and robotic power in mower manufacturing. Between our robotic laser cutters turning out 20,000 lbs. of steel per day, and our one-of-a-kind deck bender handling 120,000 lbs., we bend, cut and shape more than 32 million lbs. of steel per year.

By breaking ground on additional acres — for our largest building expansion to date — we’re already preparing for the next generation of innovative zero-turn mowers, accessories and options. As proud as we are of the numbers that are quickly adding up due to this success, we won’t forget that only one number matters, and it’s our commitment to keep you, our customer, number one.

More info: https://badboymowers.com/about-bad-boy-mowers/our-company