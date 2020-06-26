Patients Receive Premium Care From Front Line Heroes

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Legacy Hospice and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or it’s editorial staff. To learn more about Legacy Hospice, visit Legacy Hospice.

Legacy Hospice is thinking of you during these uncertain times. We hope that you know that you are not alone – we are here and willing to serve our patients and their families, caregivers, and surviving family members who may be grieving the loss of a loved one.

Below is information about how we are continuing to provide support during this uncertain time. Social distancing does not mean social isolation. We remain a valuable resource and partner. You can visit our Facebook Page and enjoy a number of pictures and images from our staff and volunteers making an impact in the community.

• We continue to offer Skilled Nursing Visits where accepted and RN’s remain available for immediate telephone consult 24/7. Face-to-face visits can be made through FaceTime app on iPhones, and RN’s may also utilize this service to connect with loved ones during their visit.

• CNAs are available for extended visit times to facilitate increased hygeine, sanitation, and socialization needs. They will also provide grocery delivery to patients utilizing grocery pick-up services.

• Community Volunteers are making fabric(and H600) masks for distribution to facility partners and families.

• Daily Reflection and Prayer: Call into our conference line each weekday to hear our hospice Chaplains provide you with a daily reflection and prayer. You can dial in each day, Monday thru Friday, at 12:00pm for this service. Toll Free:605-472-5290 access code 120017

• Bereavement Support will continue through our regularly scheduled mailings and phone support. Face-to-face visits can be made through the FaceTime App on iPhones. Our coordinator is also available to live stream memorial/funeral services so families may participate remotely.

Additional volunteer initiatives include delivery of care packages and activity books, mailing cards and letters, and FaceTime/telephone volunteer visits.

