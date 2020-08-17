Celebrate National Tooth Fairy Day

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Legacy Surgery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or it’s editorial staff. To learn more about Legacy Surgery, visit Legacy Surgery.

National Tooth Fairy Day celebrates one of childhood's favorite visitors. The Tooth Fairy is an American tradition with European and superstitious roots. Losing baby teeth is a sometimes traumatic experience for young children. Enter the world of the friendly, smiling and soothing Tooth Fairy. As a young child's first baby tooth becomes lose, the child often fears losing it. The promise of a visit from the tooth fairy and a gift, turns the occasion into something to look forward to. When the tooth finally falls out, mom cleans it off. It is often put it into a "tooth box". At bedtime, the child puts the tooth under his pillow. The tooth fairy comes after the child falls asleep. She takes the tooth and leaves a small gift, usually money. The tooth fairy leaves a gift every time the child loses a tooth.

Never fear! If the tooth is literally lost in some way, don’t worry. The Tooth Fairy always knows and will still leave a gift. She magically knows each time a baby tooth falls out, and will arrive that night, even if the child is away at grandmas, or on vacation. Did You Know? The Tooth fairy delivers over $700 million dollars a year to children in the U.S., in exchange for a child’s baby teeth. What happens when the tooth fairy has paid her due, but your new teeth never grow back. Or maybe you’ve had an accident and lost a few teeth that the Tooth Fairy can’t replace. Well, that’s where Dr. Jeff Kesecker can help. Dr. Kesecker is highly trained in dental surgery and can take care of many situations that the Tooth Fairy can’t. Implants, bone grafting, wisdom tooth extraction, jaw surgery. Everyone loves the tooth fairy, but sometimes the Tooth Fairy needs her best assistant. That’s when you need to call Dr. Jeff Kesecker and let the experts at Legacy Surgery help you change your life.