Companion Laser Therapy Providing Pain Relief for Pets at Middle River Veterinary Hospital

Does your pet need more pain treatment post-surgery? Do they have a painful condition like arthritis or hip dysplasia? If so, your pet might benefit from Companion Laser Therapy at Middle River Veterinary Hospital in Verona.

At Middle River Vet, we strive to provide the best possible treatment for your pets, including the Companion Laser Therapy. The treatment provides a non-invasive, pain-free, surgery-free, drug-free treatment which is used to treat a variety of conditions and can be performed in conjunction with existing treatment protocols.

Applications for laser therapy include:

Treatment of arthritis, degenerative joint disease, or hip dysplasia

General pain management ( sprains, strains, and stiffness )

Post-surgery pain ( spays, neuters, declaws, and other surgeries )

Skin problems ( hot spots, lick granulomas, infections )

Dental procedures

Fractures and wounds ( bites, abrasions, and lesions )

Ear infections

But, you might be wondering, “How does it work?” and “How does it help my pet?”

Laser therapy stimulates your pet’s body to heal from within. The laser treatment is administered to the body for about 3 to 8 minutes and absorbed by the injured cells. The stimulated cells respond with a higher rate of metabolism, which results in relief from pain, increased circulation, reduced inflammation, and an acceleration of the healing process.

The treatment provides almost instant pain relief, and will often relax your pet as well. Sometimes, cats will purr and dogs might event take a nap during the treatment. Once treatment is completed, your pet’s quality of life will be improved.

Pets who are experiencing the following might benefit from Companion Laser Therapy:

Abnormal sitting or lying posture

Circling multiple times before lying down

Restlessness or trembling

Whining, groaning or other vocalizations or won’t wag tail

Limping, unable to get up or lie down

Difficulty getting into car or down stairs

Lack of grooming, or licking/biting specific area

Lack of appetite

Contact our practice today at (540) 248-7203 to schedule an appointment or to learn more about the therapy.