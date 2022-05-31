Crackle! Pop! Bang! Panicked Dog!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Middle River Veterinary Hospital and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Middle River Veterinary Hospital, visit https://middlerivervet.com.

How to Help your Dog Overcome the Fear of Fireworks

Fireworks season is here! You may already be hearing the exciting crackles, whistles and booms. Meanwhile your poor dog is trembling and trying to squeeze under the couch. So what can you do to help your canine companion? Below we’ve listed a few things you can try.

The best option is to take your dog away from the offending sounds. Fireworks season is a great time to head out to a quiet vacation spot in the country. But since not many of us can pick up and go someplace without fireworks, try to create a safe space in your home. Look for an interior room with no doors or windows - keep the space dark and create a lot of white noise with a fan or TV/radio to muffle the fireworks booms. Your dog may have already chosen his safe space - bathrooms, closets and basements are favorite hideaways. If your dog already has a space he chooses to retreat to, just try to make that space as comfortable for him as possible.

Engage your dog with favored treats and toys. Give him a frozen food-stuffed Kong or long-lasting chew to occupy him. Play a fun game - try rapidly tossing treats back and forth for the dog to chase. Try to keep your dog focused on you and not on the scary sounds outside. Cuddling and petting is fine too, if it helps your dog - snuggling together on the couch will not make the fear worse, so go ahead and gently stroke your dog during the show.

Stay calm yourself! Our pets take cues from our behavior, so keeping calm can go a long way to helping them out.

There are a few over the counter aids that can be helpful, especially when used together and with the management tips already mentioned. The thunder-shirt is like getting a huge hug. For some dogs, the snug garment really helps them feel safe. It is worth trying!

Adaptil collars and plug-in room diffusers emit a calming pheromone similar to what a mother dog secretes naturally to keep her puppies calm.

If your dog is particularly panicky with fireworks, prescription medications can help. Sileo oral gel is specifically approved by the FDA to help dogs with noise aversion. We also prescribe various anti-anxiety medications as appropriate for the individual patient. Contact us for more information.

The bottom line: start at the top and add on. These ideas work best when used in combination, rather than just one at a time. Fireworks season can be dangerous if your dog is so panicked that he escapes the house while trying to get away from the scary noise. Make sure your dog is properly identified with a collar tag and microchip and keep him safely confined indoors until the neighborhood is quiet again.

At Middle River Veterinary Hospital, we’re here for your companion Pet. If you have questions on any of these suggestions, or want to share effective ways that help your dog cope with “Fireworks Season”, please contact us HERE or give us a call at 540-248-7203.