Tips from Middle Veterinary Hospital: What to do when your dog has bad breath

Does your dog have bad breath? Is your kitty gulping her food whole without chewing? Is your normally playful pooch not excited about toys? Has your cat lost weight? These problems are commonly caused by dental or periodontal disease, which affects dogs and cats of all ages. Many dental problems can be identified just by looking at those teeth during a physical examination. A good oral exam will reveal excessive dental tartar, gingivitis, receding gums and loose or fractured teeth. Some problems can only be diagnosed with oral examination under anesthesia and dental radiographs.

Dental disease causes chronic pain in affected pets, but many pet owners do not recognize the severity of their furry companion’s toothache until after the dental disease has been treated. Many dogs get playful again, while cats may purr and snuggle more with their humans after their dental disease has been treated.

Hank’s mom knew he had dental disease and she had noticed he was looking a little thin even while still eating okay. He also was not as active as she thought he should be. We diagnosed severe periodontal disease on exam and scheduled Hank for a dental procedure. Once we had him anesthetized, we found that he needed to have all his remaining teeth extracted to improve his quality of life. Three weeks later, Hank’s mom said he was full of energy and doing great!

Atlas came in when his owner noticed that the dog’s breath had gotten bad and one tooth was discolored. We diagnosed a fractured tooth and scheduled him for extraction. Two weeks after the extraction, Atlas was feeling great and able to return to all his normal activities.

Caboose’s mom noticed that he was not eating well and did not want to be touched around his face. On his exam he was painful and the gums were inflamed and bleeding. We scheduled him for anesthesia and extracted the two painful teeth. A week later, Caboose’s mom reported that he was feeling great and eating well again.

The animal health care team at Middle River Veterinary Hospital provides comprehensive dental services for dogs and cats, including teeth cleaning, full-mouth dental radiography and extraction of diseased teeth when needed.