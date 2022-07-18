Too Hot For Spot!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Middle River Veterinary Hospital and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Middle River Veterinary Hospital, visit https://middlerivervet.com/.

Summer is here and that means heat and humidity in the Shenandoah Valley.

While many people love the summer weather, it can be deadly for our companion pets, particularly dogs. Cats and dogs rely on panting to remove excess body heat through the upper airways. High humidity reduces the pet’s ability to effectively dissipate body heat through panting. A dog or cat’s normal body temperature will be 100.5 - 102.5 degrees and heat injury can occur when the pet’s body temperature reaches 105 degrees. Body temperature rise to 108 degrees or higher causes severe illness and death.

Risk factors for heat injury include high environmental temperatures and high humidity, lack of shade, lack of access to water, and exercise. Brachycephalic (short-nosed) breeds - such as Bulldogs, Pugs, Boxers and Persian Cats - and obese, overweight and poorly conditioned pets are at increased risk.

Cats are usually good about resting and staying in the shade, but they can experience heat stress when chased in hot weather, or when they get trapped in a hot vehicle or building.

Dogs are more prone to heat stress, since they are more likely to engage in athletic activity with their people, and many dogs will continue to run, play or work until they collapse.

The earliest symptoms of heat stress include heavy panting with a very long tongue that curls at the tip, drooling profusely, slowing down in activity, and seeking shade or water. Pets will rarely drink water when they are panting heavily, but they may choose to get in a pool or tub of water to cool down. More severe symptoms include weakness, wobbliness and disorientation. Collapse, vomiting, diarrhea, coma and seizures indicate life-threatening heat stroke.

Heat illness needs to be recognized and treated in the earliest stages for a good outcome. If you notice your pet showing signs of heat stress, move the animal to a cool, shaded or air-conditioned space. You can allow the animal to rest in a pool of room temperature water to cool down or mist the dog with room temperature water and set a fan to blow over the dog. Cold water or ice-water will cool your dog too fast, and he may end up getting hypothermic, which is also dangerous.

If your pet has reached the point of staggering or collapse, this is an emergency – start cooling measures and then get the pet to the veterinary office as quickly as possible. In some cases, the degree of damage from the heat injury will not be known for several days – some pets will appear to recover initially but then develop signs of organ failure 3 – 5 days later.

If your dog is at increased risk for heat injury, leave him home when you go hiking on a hot day and never leave your pet in a closed vehicle! Make sure your pet always has access to fresh water, shade or an indoor air-conditioned space. When outdoors, provide a wading pool in the shade for your dog to cool off. Take plenty of rest breaks and stop activity before that tongue starts to curl at the tip.