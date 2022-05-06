What You Can’t See Might Hurt You

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Middle River Veterinary Hospital and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Middle River Veterinary Hospital, visit https://middlerivervet.com.

Curious Kittens? Precocious Puppies? Digging Dogs? It’s hard to tell what your companion pet might get into next. That’s why roundworms and hookworms are two intestinal parasites that commonly infect and cause disease in dogs and cats – particularly young puppies and kittens. And these parasites are also zoonotic, which means they can be transmitted from pets to people. Yuck!

Dogs and cats are infected with these worms through the oral route, and while it’s a rather complicated cycle, the short version is this: Your furry friend eats or licks stuff contaminated with worm eggs, the eggs hatch into larvae which migrate through your pet’s body and eventually into their intestines where they mature into adult worms. The adult worms produce more eggs, which starts the cycle over again. Click here for a cool diagram of the roundworm life cycle.

Small children, like our pets, tend to explore the world by putting things into their mouths, so young children are at highest risk of becoming infected with roundworms. Hookworm larvae can also enter both people and pet bodies by boring through the skin. So if you have an infected animal pooping in your yard, it is possible to get infected with hookworms just by walking barefoot in the grass! The worms cannot reproduce in the human body, but as the larvae migrate through the body’s tissues, they can cause significant symptoms, including coughing, skin rash, abdominal pain, vision impairment, tremors and seizures. This is called “visceral larval migrans” – Not Fun!

But now for a little good news – oral and topical heartworm preventives also kill hookworms and roundworms! Every time you administer a dose of heartworm prevention to your dog or cat, you are also killing any hookworms or roundworms your pet may have picked up since their last dose.

So what’s the bottom line? To protect your pets, your family, friends and neighbors from roundworms and hookworms, give your companion pets heartworm preventives all year round! At Middle River Veterinary Hospital, we can help you choose the best product for your furry friends – in most cases, we prefer Interceptor Plus for dogs and Revolution Plus for cats for the most broad spectrum parasite control. Have questions?

Please give us call at 540-248-7203 and we’ll be glad to help!