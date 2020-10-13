Mint Spring Equipment has you covered for all of your farm equipment needs

Sponsored - Meet The Team at Mint Spring

The long standing tradition of helping area farmers over the years is right in your backyard at Mint Spring Equipment. Located right off I-81 at exit 217. Bumper, Tina and Buckwheat George and their knowledgeable staff are always ready to help. Whether your farm equipment needs are big or small, Mint Spring Equipment has you covered. They specialize in Case Equipment and are one of the biggest Bush Hog dealers in Virginia, Mint Spring provides the equipment and service you need to get the job done. Stop by or give them a call today!

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sunshine will be a common theme for most of the week with high pressure in control. A cold front will cross the area on Friday, bringing with it showers during the day on Friday. Drier weather for the weekend into early next week. Look for a breeze, especially Thursday through Saturday associated with the cold front, from the SW on Thursday to N/NE for Friday, turning NW for Saturday. Sustained winds between 5-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph during this time frame. The breeze will diminish over the weekend. Soil moisture will stay slightly above average through next week accounting for Friday’s rainfall. A frost is possible Friday night and Saturday night with temperatures in the 30s, but the wind may stay elevated to prevent the frost. Protective measures should be taken as temperatures will fall close to the freezing mark for some locations. Otherwise, a pretty dry forecast with low relative humidity values between 10-60%.

The apple harvest continues and the pumpkin harvest will be ending soon. As mentioned above, a frost is possible Friday night and Saturday night so protective measures will need to be taken during this time. Due to the COVID pandemic, many fall events across the Shenandoah Valley have been postponed or canceled, check with the associated venue prior to attending.

