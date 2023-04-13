Pure Shenandoah’s Cannabis Culture Week: A Celebration of Community and Cannabis

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pure Shenandoah LLC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pure Shenandoah LLC, visit https://pureshenandoah.com/.

Pure Shenandoah is proud to announce its upcoming Cannabis Culture Week, set to take place April 17th to April 22nd, 2023. This week-long event is designed to celebrate and educate the local community about the benefits of cannabis and its culture. With a wide range of activities and events planned throughout the week, there’s something for everyone to learn.

Kicking off the week on Monday, April 17th, Pure Shenandoah will host a movie night featuring some of the best cannabis-themed films. This event is perfect for attendees to relax, munch on infused popcorn, and enjoy a series of movies.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Pure Shenandoah is excited to host “Trim Talk,” a live stream event focused on educating attendees about cannabis and how Pure Shenandoah operates. This event will be streamed live from Pure Shenandoah’s Instagram and Facebook, allowing attendees to learn from the founders and ask any questions they may have.

Wednesday, April 19th, join us for “Hydrate” Happy Hour at Brother’s Craft Brewing to celebrate the release of Pure Shenandoah’s new, CBD infused seltzer. Enjoy the nice weather with music, food from Woodfire Pizza, games, and Pure giveaways!

On Thursday, April 20th FREE SEED GIVEAWAY. This event is a great opportunity for those who want to start their own cannabis garden at home, as attendees can receive free cannabis seeds and learn about the best ways to grow them.

On Friday, April 21st, Pure Shenandoah is excited to host Game Night. Attendees can come and enjoy bingo and cannabis themed trivia. Team up with a group of friends and put your cannabis knowledge to the test for a chance to win Pure Shenandoah prizes.

To wrap up the week on Saturday, April 22nd, Pure Shenandoah is hosting an Open House and Comedy Night. Attendees can come and tour the Pure Shenandoah facility and see how their products are created. Later that evening Pure Shenandoah will host local comedians for a night of laughs. Limited seating, tickets required.

Pure Shenandoah’s inaugural Cannabis Culture Week is a well-thought-out collaboration of local businesses, community, education, and fun celebrating the true value of cannabis. Visit pureshenandoah.com for more information. We hope to see you there!