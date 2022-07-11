Offering World-Class Learning and More at Saint Anne’s-Belfield School

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Saint Anne’s-Belfield School and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Saint Anne’s-Belfield School, visit https://www.stab.org.

St. Anne’s-Belfield School is the product of the merging of several strong academic traditions. Our campus community as a rich heritage reaching back to the original opening of The Albemarle Female Institute in 1856.

Pulling on that strong history of more than 100 years, St. Anne’s-Belfield School has provided students with a multi-dimensional education experience that encourages them to grow into compassionate, engaged citizens.

With 909 students K-12, each of our students are known well, supported in their unique interests and initiatives, and counted as valued members of a diverse community. Class sizes average about 12 students each, with students coming to St. Anne’s from 14 different countries.

Our diversity is one of the things that sets St. Anne’s-Belfield apart from other schools. We believe that exemplary citizenship and visionary leadership are best nurtured in a welcoming school community based on equity, inclusivity, and the pursuit of excellence.

Our school provides a well-balanced educational experience that affirms the richness and diversity of humanity, creates an expectation of belonging based on shared human dignity, and encourages a desire to learn about and from each other.

This even includes offering three study abroad programs, to learn about other cultures and locations, among other offerings.

This drive for openness, inclusivity and diversity also drives our student life offerings. At St. Anne’s-Belfield School, we believe that learning can and does occur from the moment our students step foot on our campus.

Clubs offered include topics including, but not limited to, the arts, the environment, peer mentoring, multiple languages, Model United Nations, philosophy, martial arts, theater, investing, exploring the outdoors and politics. Our upper school also puts out a student-lead newspaper, the Belfield Banter.

For those who travel from other countries, or who want an on-campus experience, St. Anne’s-Belfield School offers boarding options for grades 9-12. Our residential program is integral to the school’s ability to provide a world-class education to all students.

Think that St. Anne’s-Belfield School might be the best fit for your family? Set up a visit today, and feel free to explore our campus maps before your visit. Learn even more on our website.