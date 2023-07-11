Empowering and Improving Quality of Life

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sentara and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sentara, visit https://www.sentara.com.

By the time a new diagnosis of type 2 diabetes is made, that patient likely will already have lost about 60% of the functionality in their insulin-producing cells. However, those changes aren’t necessarily permanent. By taking prompt measures, including making adjustments to eating habits and increasing physical activity, it’s possible for patients to regain some of that functionality and minimize long-term complications.

Many such patients aren’t sure where to start, though, and that’s where the Sentara RMH Diabetes Self- Management Education and Support (DSMES) program can help. Certified by the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists, the program offers much-needed assistance to help people learn more about managing medications and insulin, making healthy choices, and even reducing out-of-pocket costs.

Unlike in many other diabetes education initiatives, patients in the DSMES program receive care at doctors’ offices across the local area, rather than just at a central hospital. In addition, primary care providers throughout the Harrisonburg community—not just those connected with Sentara—may refer patients to the program.

Sentara RMH-certified diabetes specialists in the DSMES program, all of whom are registered nurses, teach patients how to use insulin and review their medications in consultation with patients’ primary care providers, who make diagnoses and any needed prescription adjustments. In addition, a community health worker on the program team assists patients who may need additional services, such as home visits, transportation, and food assistance. Diabetes education services are also provided, as needed, to patients admitted to Sentara RMH Medical Center.

“We work diabetes care into patients’ lives, all while addressing any existing barriers and helping them access insurance benefits,” says Julie Pierantoni, MSN, RN, CDCES, a certified diabetes care and education specialist and the DSMES program’s diabetes services quality coordinator. The program’s other diabetes care and education specialists include Susan Clark, BSN, RN; Eugene Dovis, BSN, RN; Holly Huffman, BSN, RN; and Laura Williamson, BSN, RN.

To assist patients financially, diabetes specialists help them locate lower-cost, insurance-approved insulin. For example, Pierantoni recently helped a patient lower her costs by switching from a local pharmacy to a mail-order prescription provider. These services make it easier for patients to control their blood sugar and focus on getting the daily movement and healthy foods their bodies need.

Small Changes Can Make a Big Difference

Quinton Johnson knows how important it is to stay active to help control his diabetes and improve his overall health. To keep moving, Johnson, 75, likes to hunt, walk his dog and do landscaping work for his children, who live near his Timberville home. “If my kids don’t have something for me to do, I’ll find something for myself to do,” he says. “I try to stay outside when I can.”

A retired truck driver, Johnson was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes 20 years ago. To help manage blood sugar levels before entering the DSMES program, he was taking oral metformin and giving himself insulin injections. Still, his diabetes wasn’t well controlled.

To help solve the problem and deal with his hypoglycemia (low blood sugar)—which can be particularly dangerous for seniors— Johnson’s primary care provider referred him to the program. Pierantoni adjusted Johnson’s medicines with input from his doctor, and since then his blood sugar has been well controlled. Johnson enjoys the program’s convenience, since he is able to go for his regular check ins every three months at the Sentara South Main Health Center, where his primary care doctor is located.

Losing weight also has had a positive impact on Johnson. In addition to giving up drinking beer, cutting back on meat and incorporating more vegetables into his diet, he now chooses smaller portions of the “comfort” foods he enjoys, like pizza and mashed potatoes. “I might eat one slice of pizza and then wait a day or two before having another slice—and I don’t make a habit of it,” he says. “I don’t need to make a hog of myself when I sit down to eat. Smaller portions can be just fine.”

“Americans in general eat too much,” observes Pierantoni, “so just cutting back can have an impact.” And in fact, those small changes produced big results for Johnson, who went from taking 40 units to 10 units of insulin a day and cut his metformin from four pills to two pills a day.

“That’s a big difference right there,” Johnson says. “I just kept working at it until I got it. Julie has been excellent and has really been helping me. I put my head to it and did what she said.”

Getting Diabetes Under Control

Although Barbara Payne had uncontrolled type 2 diabetes for more than 20 years, she didn’t want to take insulin. After retiring and moving to Dayton, Payne’s primary care doctor referred her to the DSMES program at Sentara South Main Health Center. After some consultation, Pierantoni persuaded Payne to try insulin as the best solution for controlling her blood sugar. “I told her she could take it once a day at whatever time worked best for her,” recalls Pierantoni. “She decided to take it in the morning with her coffee.”

By using a continuous glucose monitor, Payne, 70, automatically tracks her blood sugar without needle sticks and gets alerts if her numbers go too high or too low. Although she gets a little nervous when she hears the monitor’s alarm go off, she recognizes that it’s an important tool for managing her blood sugar levels. Thanks to the monitor, she knows how much insulin she needs and when to take it. “Julie taught me how to use the monitor the right way,” says Payne, who self-adjusts her insulin if she’s having a treat or a bigger meal. “For the best results, she told me to check it before I eat, rather than after.”

Payne also appreciates that the program has taught her about foods like bread that cause blood sugar to spike. “I learned about the triggers, which helps me decide which foods I should focus on,” she notes. “I’m on the right track now, and it isn’t as hard as I thought it would be.”

Payne and Johnson are both on Medicare, which covers four diabetes program visits per year. Many commercial insurance plans also provide coverage, and Sentara RMH offers scholarships and financial assistance for those without insurance.

“Use those benefits,” says Pierantoni, “You may have had diabetes education in the past, but things have changed. There are some amazing medicines out there, and we can help you make decisions about which medicine is the best solution for you and your finances.”

People with diabetes should consider trying the DSMES program, Payne says. “If you have blood sugar challenges, it provides some great tools. I was way up there when I first went to Julie, and she has helped so much.”