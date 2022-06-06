What You Need to Know about Joint Replacement Surgery

Upward Mobility

Joint replacement surgery can reduce pain and empower patients to return to activities

Much like a car that has been driven for thousands of miles, our bodies can begin to show signs of wear and tear after a while — especially in our joints. With all the stress and force they absorb and all the twisting, bending and lifting they endure, it’s no surprise that injuries and conditions like arthritis can break down our joints and eventually lead to debilitating pain.

For some of us, joint pain impacts everyday activities, such as the ability to walk upstairs, get out of a car, run errands, clean the house or work in the yard. Unfortunately, joint pain also can sideline us from activities that enhance our lives, like exercising, hiking, playing sports and gardening.

Thankfully, orthopedic surgeons can replace worn-out joints and enable patients to return to normal activities without pain.

Hip and knee replacements are the most commonly performed joint replacements, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. However, replacement surgery also can be performed on other joints, including the ankles, shoulders and elbows.

“Joint replacement techniques and materials have evolved tremendously over the years,” explains Mark Williams, DO, an orthopedic surgeon at Sentara RMH Medical Center who specializes in adult reconstruction. “Now, hospitalization following joint replacement has been reduced to less than a day in many cases. Even just a couple of decades ago, similar surgeries used to require stays of up to two weeks in the hospital.”

Worsening Hip Pain

When Gwyneth Mellinger and her husband, Mike Auchard, moved to Harrisonburg from Cincinnati six years ago, the potential for outdoor adventures in the area’s rich landscape really appealed to them.

When Mellinger, 65, developed pain in her left hip a few years ago, she was forced to stop participating in those activities.

“We were very attracted to Harrisonburg for a number of reasons, and proximity to the mountains was definitely a plus,” recalls Mellinger, who works as a professor, as well as director of the School of Media Arts and Design at James Madison University (JMU). “My husband has been involved with a hiking group through JMU, but I haven’t been able to join them, in part because of my physical limitations.”

Throughout Mellinger’s adult life, other healthcare providers had been addressing what they thought was back pain. She had tried chiropractic treatments, acupuncture, physical therapy and yoga, focusing on her back as the source of her condition.

Shortly after she moved here, Mellinger’s doctor at Sentara RMH determined that arthritis in her left hip was actually behind much of her pain. Although she was able to put off surgical replacement of the hip for a few years, eventually the procedure became necessary.

“I went from having arthritis with some cartilage in my hip joint to being bone on bone,” says Mellinger, who had total hip replacement surgery in September 2020.

Osteoarthritis, the most common type of arthritis, occurs when the cartilage that cushions the surfaces between bones wears away. When bone rubs against bone, people experience pain, swelling and stiffness.

During a total hip replacement, surgeons replace the damaged ball-and-socket joint with a metal ball-and-socket joint. A plastic or ceramic spacer, which is inserted between the new ball and socket, creates a smoother gliding surface.

Some patients with hip fractures may undergo a partial hip replacement. During this procedure, the surgeon removes and replaces the ball part of the hip joint. Patients with hip arthritis, however, typically require a total hip replacement, since arthritis usually affects both the ball and the socket portions of the hip.

Debilitating Knee Pain

Kenny Presgraves, 67, spent decades on his feet working in construction, in roofing, for the city of Newport News Engineering Department and as a consultant with the Virginia Department of Transportation. Presgraves also participated in football and baseball in high school.

“Throughout the years, I did a lot of walking and climbing,” recalls Presgraves, of Stanley, Va. “I climbed ladders, paved, poured new asphalt and built bridges.”

Not surprisingly, after a long career of heavy activity, he began to develop pain in his left knee in the fall of 2021.

“It got to the point where it would pop or feel like it was going to give out,” he says. “My wife and I enjoy walking, and my knee made it so I couldn’t really go out on walks with her anymore.”

After viewing X-rays of the problematic knee, Dr. Williams determined that a knee replacement would be the best option for Presgraves, who was accompanied by Shelia, his wife of 40 years.

“I think a lot of Dr. Williams,” Presgraves adds. “He sat down with us and took time to answer all our questions and explain everything thoroughly.”

Surgical Solutions

Presgraves underwent a total knee replacement, also known as total knee arthroplasty, at Sentara RMH in December 2021. He stayed overnight at the hospital before being released.

“We remove damaged cartilage and bone during a total knee replacement surgery,” explains Dr. Williams. “Once that’s done, we replace the entire joint with artificial surfaces. Sometimes a patient only needs a partial knee replacement. In that case, we only repair the part of the knee that is worn out.”

While Mellinger experienced a great deal of relief after her left hip replacement, her physical therapy (PT) was interrupted by pain in her right hip. After looking at X-rays, Dr. Williams discovered that she had bone spurs in her right hip, and recommended a total hip replacement on her right side as well.

During Mellinger’s presurgical appointment, Dr. Williams addressed her concerns about potentially leaving the hospital too soon, due to prior episodes of low blood pressure she had experienced.

“Dr. Williams really listened to me and understood my concerns,” Mellinger says. “He understood what I wanted for my outcomes, so I had absolute confidence that he was the right person to perform my surgery.”

Mellinger also appreciated how Dr. Williams and his team were able to fit her surgery in around her school schedule. Her procedure ultimately took place at the beginning of December 2021, leaving her with up to eight weeks of family medical leave assistance to tap into during the semester break.

Mellinger’s surgical team used the anterior approach for both hip replacements. During this procedure, the incision is made through the front rather than through the side or back of the thigh. With this approach, surgeons can avoid cutting through muscles, which in turn speeds up recovery time.

Working Hard to Recover

Physical therapy is a major key to successful recovery after joint replacement surgery, and physical therapists usually begin to work with these patients even before discharge from the hospital. Often, patients will undergo a few weeks of home PT before transitioning to an outpatient facility for continued therapy.

“The goal of physical therapy is to gradually regain strength and function in the joint that was replaced,” Dr. Williams says. “PT also helps to restore range of motion to the joint, to assist with daily activities.”

Physical therapists work to improve strength, flexibility and balance. They also use various methods to control pain and decrease swelling during the recovery process.

Presgraves had PT both inside and outside the home. Shelia, having undergone surgeries and PT herself, was determined to help her husband get back to his old self and played an integral role in his recovery.

“We worked together every day, and most days we did two therapy sessions,” Shelia recalls. “We both feel that once the doctor does his part, it’s up to the patient to make sure the joints work properly.”

They started with stretching and short walks with a walker or cane, eventually working up to doing squats while holding on to their kitchen counter, as well as doing lunges with the help of a step stool.

“It’s pretty hard work,” Shelia adds, “but it can be done with the right therapy—and the will to do it!”

The couple’s perseverance paid off with glowing reports from Dr. Williams at Presgraves’ follow-up appointments.

For her part, Mellinger progressed quickly with PT following her hip replacement surgery. She also asked for more PT sessions to work on her left hip, since she’d had to stop PT prematurely due to the arthritis in her right hip.

“My recovery went smoother than I had imagined,” she notes. “I would advise other patients facing joint replacement surgery to make sure to do the physical therapy and follow doctors’ orders. It’s important to set goals during your recovery and then follow through.”

Enjoying Life Pain-Free

Gardening is one of the activities Mellinger has most been looking forward to taking up again. After easing into it during the spring, she’s back working in her garden full speed now.

“I’ve been able to be out there for two hours at a time without experiencing pain afterward,” she says. “That’s kind of amazing.”

For Presgraves, his new knee has enabled him to get back outdoors and take walks with his wife, as well as return to hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities. He also started a part-time job in Luray at the Page Co-op Farm Bureau, which sells farming supplies and home improvement tools.

“The surgery has allowed me to get back to my activities without the pain, swelling and occasional lockups my knee used to cause,” he remarks. “I’ve even been able to climb a ladder to trim a tree limb. Getting my knee replaced has really changed my life for the better.”