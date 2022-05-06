Celebrating National Nurses Week.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Western State Hospital and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Western State Hospital, visit wsh.dbhds.virginia.gov.

We all know how hard the past couple of years has been working in healthcare, and this week at Western State Hospital, we’re celebrating the backbone of our hospital, the nurses! National Nurses Week is May 6-12, 2022.

In many areas, the week-long celebration has expanded to the entire month of May and is an opportunity to celebrate and show gratitude for the tremendous care nurses provide to patients and families.

Nursing as we know it today is credited to Florence Nightingale, laying the groundwork for professional nursing during her work during and after the Crimean War.

The International Council of Nurses established May 12 as International Nurses Day in 1974, coinciding with Nightingale’s birthday of May 12. The American Nursing Association officially designated May 6-12 as National Nurses Week in the United States in 1994, and it’s been recognized annually since.

Today, nurses are licensed healthcare professionals who not only assist doctors during treatments and surgeries, but also perform vital tests, make care decisions, provide support and educate patients about their health.

Want to thank a nurse you know? Treat them to a nice meal or get them a certificate for a massage. Put together a self-care package with relaxing bath products and candles. Even just sending heartfelt notes can show your acknowledgement and appreciation for everything nurses do.

Nurses, this week is for you! Thank you for all you do!