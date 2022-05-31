Empowering Nurses to Benefit the Entire Health Care System

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Western State Hospital and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Western State Hospital, visit wsh.dbhds.virginia.gov.

We all know how hard the past couple of years has been working in healthcare, and at Western State Hospital, we are empowering the backbone of our hospital, the nurses!

Today, nurses are licensed healthcare professionals who not only assist doctors during treatments and surgeries, but also perform vital tests, make care decisions, provide support and educate patients about their health.

But sometimes, we know that nurses don’t always feel heard. At Western State Hospital, we’re always working to make nurses feel empowered in their careers. But, what does that look like?

Empowered nurses know they can bring up any issues with supervisors, without causing any troubles, and they know their opinions and choices matter. Nurses will feel heard when they are involved in the decision-making processes, especially for patient care and their daily duties.

In addition, an empowered team can do more than just influence staff morale and productivity. Empowered nurses empower other nurses. When nurses feel like they have a voice, they become more comfortable encouraging others and even asking for changes that are needed.

Empowered nurses demonstrate autonomy. They are also more likely to have independent decision-making skills, which also means they can perform well without constant feedback. When empowered, nurses feel like stakeholders in the whole health care delivery system, which makes overall patient care a high priority. When nurses are supported, patients are also most likely to be satisfied with their overall care.

Want to thank a nurse you know, or remind them how important their job is? Treat them to a nice meal or get them a certificate for a massage. Put together a self-care package with relaxing bath products and candles. Even just sending heartfelt notes can show your acknowledgement and appreciation for everything nurses do.

Nurses, thank you for all you do!