If You are Struggling With Mental Health Issues or Thoughts of Suicide, Help is Available

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Western State Hospital and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Western State Hospital, visit wsh.dbhds.virginia.gov.

Since 1949, Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed in May in the United States. For 2022′s May designation, the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) is amplifying the message of “Together for Mental Health” and that includes helping those struggling with thoughts of suicide.

At Western State Hospital, we are working together with you to treat mental health conditions and keep you safe. If you, or someone you know, needs to speak with someone, help is available in-person, or anonymously. Please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 at any time. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States.

A 24/7 Lifeline Chat service is also available, connecting individuals with counselors for emotional support and other services via web chat.

There are ways you can help those around you who may by struggling, too. The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) offers a list of warning signs that someone may be at immediate risk for attempting suicide, which include:

Talking about wanting to die or wanting to kill themselves

Talking about feeling empty or hopeless or having no reason to live

Talking about feeling trapped or feeling that there are no solutions

Feeling unbearable emotional or physical pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Withdrawing from family and friends

Giving away important possessions

Saying goodbye to friends and family

Putting affairs in order, such as making a will

Taking great risks that could lead to death, such as driving extremely fast

Talking or thinking about death often

The NIMH says other serious warning signs that someone may be at risk for attempting suicide include:

Displaying extreme mood swings, suddenly changing from very sad to very calm or happy

Making a plan or looking for ways to kill themselves, such as searching for lethal methods online, stockpiling pills, or buying a gun

Talking about feeling great guilt or shame

Using alcohol or drugs more often

Acting anxious or agitated

Changing eating or sleeping habits

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Sometimes, hearing stories of hope and recovery from others can help you in your mental health journey. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline shares some stories to help those in need.

For more Suicide Prevention resources, and further information about Mental Health Awareness Month, visit the links below: