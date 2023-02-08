How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (14-9, 4-8 ACC) hope to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Boston College Eagles (11-13, 5-8 ACC) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game.
Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACCN
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- The Hokies make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- In games Virginia Tech shoots better than 44.8% from the field, it is 10-5 overall.
- The Eagles are the 267th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hokies sit at 201st.
- The 73.9 points per game the Hokies score are just 4.5 more points than the Eagles allow (69.4).
- When Virginia Tech scores more than 69.4 points, it is 11-4.
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Virginia Tech is averaging 8.5 more points per game (77.3) than it is away from home (68.8).
- In 2022-23, the Hokies are ceding 63.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they are allowing 75.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Virginia Tech has fared better at home this season, averaging 9 treys per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 31% three-point percentage on the road.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Syracuse
|W 85-70
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/31/2023
|@ Miami
|L 92-83
|Watsco Center
|2/4/2023
|Virginia
|W 74-68
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/8/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/15/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
