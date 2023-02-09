The Liberty Flames (19-6, 10-2 ASUN) will be trying to continue a 12-game home winning streak when hosting the Bellarmine Knights (11-14, 6-6 ASUN) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Liberty vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Liberty Stats Insights

The Flames are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Knights allow to opponents.

Liberty has a 16-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Flames are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights sit at 360th.

The 74.6 points per game the Flames average are 9.2 more points than the Knights allow (65.4).

Liberty has an 18-2 record when putting up more than 65.4 points.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Liberty is scoring 13 more points per game (80.9) than it is when playing on the road (67.9).

The Flames are giving up 53.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 14.8 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (68.4).

In terms of three-pointers, Liberty has fared better in home games this season, draining 12.6 treys per game with a 41% three-point percentage, compared to 9 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Liberty Schedule