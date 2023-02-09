Liberty vs. Central Arkansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Liberty Lady Flames (15-7) versus the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-13) at Farris Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-48 in favor of Liberty, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 9.
The Lady Flames' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 65-57 win over Kennesaw State.
Liberty vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
Liberty vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Liberty 68, Central Arkansas 48
Liberty Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Flames picked up their signature win of the season on January 21, when they claimed an 88-78 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 35), according to our computer rankings.
Liberty 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-54 on the road over Washington (No. 106) on December 18
- 77-50 at home over Stetson (No. 140) on January 19
- 72-62 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on February 2
- 71-66 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 167) on January 26
- 65-53 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 240) on January 14
Liberty Performance Insights
- The Lady Flames are outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game, with a +99 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.0 points per game (146th in college basketball) and give up 62.5 per contest (132nd in college basketball).
- Liberty has averaged 2 more points in ASUN action (69.0) than overall (67.0).
- At home the Lady Flames are scoring 71.8 points per game, 11.0 more than they are averaging away (60.8).
- Liberty concedes 57.2 points per game at home, and 64.0 away.
- The Lady Flames have performed better offensively over their past 10 games, putting up 70.6 points per contest, 3.6 more than their season average of 67.0.
