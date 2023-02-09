Thursday's contest between the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (16-9) and the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (15-6) at Ted Constant Convocation Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-61 and heavily favors Old Dominion to take home the win. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 9.

In their last time out, the Lady Monarchs won on Saturday 87-75 against Arkansas State.

Old Dominion vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia

Old Dominion vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 72, Georgia Southern 61

Old Dominion Schedule Analysis

On December 8 against the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 95) in our computer rankings, the Lady Monarchs captured their best win of the season, a 61-44 victory at home.

The Lady Monarchs have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (six).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Old Dominion is 9-2 (.818%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.

Old Dominion 2022-23 Best Wins

77-65 at home over Temple (No. 105) on November 30

63-56 at home over Marshall (No. 165) on January 14

65-55 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 181) on February 2

84-82 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on January 12

65-44 at home over Norfolk State (No. 209) on December 11

Old Dominion Performance Insights