Virginia vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Louisville Cardinals (17-8) and Virginia Cavaliers (14-10) squaring off at John Paul Jones Arena has a projected final score of 74-49 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Louisville, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Cavaliers dropped their last outing 60-51 against Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
Virginia vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 74, Virginia 49
Virginia Schedule Analysis
- The Cavaliers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (No. 39 in our computer rankings) in a 69-63 win on December 29 -- their signature win of the season.
- The Cavaliers have seven losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Cavaliers are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.
Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-50 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on January 15
- 73-70 at home over Minnesota (No. 93) on November 26
- 72-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 101) on November 13
- 68-62 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on November 16
- 89-68 on the road over Penn State (No. 156) on November 30
Virginia Performance Insights
- The Cavaliers have a +198 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.3 points per game. They're putting up 70.3 points per game to rank 89th in college basketball and are giving up 62 per contest to rank 120th in college basketball.
- Virginia is posting 62.8 points per game this year in conference action, which is 7.5 fewer points per game than its overall average (70.3).
- Offensively the Cavaliers have fared better at home this year, scoring 73 points per game, compared to 67 per game when playing on the road.
- In home games, Virginia is giving up 15.5 fewer points per game (54.9) than away from home (70.4).
- On offense, the Cavaliers have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 62 points per contest over that span compared to the 70.3 they've put up over the course of this season.
