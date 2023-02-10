Friday's game between the Elon Phoenix (7-16) and the William & Mary Tribe (12-10) at Schar Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-54 and heavily favors Elon to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 10.

The Tribe are coming off of a 73-68 win against Monmouth in their most recent outing on Sunday.

William & Mary vs. Elon Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

William & Mary vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 68, William & Mary 54

William & Mary Schedule Analysis

When the Tribe defeated the Drexel Dragons, the No. 83 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-58 on January 15, it was their best win of the year thus far.

William & Mary 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 on the road over VCU (No. 95) on November 11

67-57 on the road over Longwood (No. 166) on December 18

80-74 on the road over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on January 22

81-67 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on January 8

84-81 at home over Coppin State (No. 233) on December 4

William & Mary Performance Insights