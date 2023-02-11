Saturday's contest at Hytche Athletic Center has the Norfolk State Spartans (16-7, 5-2 MEAC) taking on the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (14-8, 6-1 MEAC) at 4:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 71-69 win for Norfolk State, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Norfolk State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Where: Princess Anne, Maryland

Princess Anne, Maryland Venue: Hytche Athletic Center

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Norfolk State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 71, Maryland-Eastern Shore 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Norfolk State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Computer Predicted Spread: Norfolk State (-0.4)

Norfolk State (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 140.1

Maryland-Eastern Shore is 12-5-0 against the spread, while Norfolk State's ATS record this season is 6-6-0. The Hawks have hit the over in eight games, while Spartans games have gone over eight times. Maryland-Eastern Shore has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in the last 10 contests. Norfolk State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans have compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Norfolk State wins the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. It records 32.6 rebounds per game, 139th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28.7.

Norfolk State hits 2.2 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 7.4 (184th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.6.

Norfolk State forces 12.8 turnovers per game (135th in college basketball) while committing 11.9 (161st in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.