Saturday's contest that pits the Norfolk State Spartanettes (17-5) versus the Maryland-Eastern Shore Lady Hawks (5-15) at Hytche Athletic Center has a projected final score of 63-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Norfolk State, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on February 11.

The Spartanettes' most recent game on Monday ended in a 73-68 loss to North Carolina Central.

Norfolk State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland

Norfolk State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 63, Maryland-Eastern Shore 58

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

The Spartanettes' signature win this season came in a 48-43 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 23.

Norfolk State has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (11).

Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins

77-47 on the road over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on November 13

70-55 over UT Martin (No. 197) on November 22

54-42 at home over Campbell (No. 203) on November 28

64-37 at home over Howard (No. 210) on January 14

70-65 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 211) on November 17

Norfolk State Performance Insights