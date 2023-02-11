Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (17-9) and the Georgia State Lady Panthers (10-16) matching up at Ted Constant Convocation Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-53 victory for heavily favored Old Dominion according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Lady Monarchs took care of business in their most recent game 67-50 against Georgia Southern on Thursday.
Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia
Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Old Dominion 74, Georgia State 53
Old Dominion Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Monarchs beat the VCU Rams (No. 95-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 61-44 win on December 8 -- their signature victory of the season.
- The Lady Monarchs have six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.
- Old Dominion has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (10).
Old Dominion 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-65 at home over Temple (No. 105) on November 30
- 63-56 at home over Marshall (No. 165) on January 14
- 65-55 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 181) on February 2
- 67-50 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on February 9
- 84-82 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on January 12
Old Dominion Performance Insights
- The Lady Monarchs average 65.3 points per game (180th in college basketball) while giving up 60.9 per contest (88th in college basketball). They have a +114 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game.
- Offensively, Old Dominion is posting 66.8 points per game this season in conference matchups. As a comparison, its overall average (65.3 points per game) is 1.5 PPG lower.
- The Lady Monarchs are scoring 67.8 points per game this year at home, which is 2.8 more points than they're averaging in away games (65).
- Defensively, Old Dominion has played better in home games this season, giving up 53.1 points per game, compared to 65.8 in away games.
- The Lady Monarchs have been scoring 69.7 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 65.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
