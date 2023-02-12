Sunday's contest features the Northeastern Huskies (11-11) and the Hampton Lady Pirates (8-13) matching up at Hampton Convocation Center (on February 12) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-60 win for Northeastern, who is a small favorite based on our model.

In their last time out, the Lady Pirates won on Thursday 66-53 over N.C. A&T.

Hampton vs. Northeastern Game Info

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

Hampton vs. Northeastern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 64, Hampton 60

Hampton Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Pirates beat the Elon Phoenix, who are ranked No. 170 in our computer rankings, on January 1 by a score of 57-54, it was their best win of the year thus far.

Hampton 2022-23 Best Wins

56-50 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on January 6

66-53 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 227) on February 9

66-57 on the road over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on December 7

74-55 on the road over Hofstra (No. 291) on January 29

38-34 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 336) on January 15

Hampton Performance Insights