Sunday's contest at Robins Center has the Richmond Spiders (14-8) going head to head against the Davidson Wildcats (12-11) at 1:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a close 67-65 win for Richmond, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Spiders came out on top in their most recent game 67-51 against La Salle on Wednesday.

Richmond vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Richmond vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 67, Davidson 65

Richmond Schedule Analysis

The Spiders notched their best win of the season on November 7 by registering a 69-48 victory over the Liberty Lady Flames, the No. 81-ranked team in our computer rankings.

The Spiders have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

Richmond 2022-23 Best Wins

75-73 over Ball State (No. 113) on December 20

68-49 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on January 4

94-90 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 151) on January 29

67-51 at home over La Salle (No. 157) on February 8

119-55 at home over Longwood (No. 166) on December 11

Richmond Performance Insights