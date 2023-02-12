Sunday's game between the Rhode Island Rams (20-3) and the VCU Rams (7-16) at Stuart C. Siegel Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 60-58, with Rhode Island taking home the win. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on February 12.

The VCU Rams dropped their most recent outing 67-45 against Saint Joseph's (PA) on Wednesday.

VCU vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

VCU vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Rhode Island 60, VCU 59

VCU Schedule Analysis

On November 24 versus the Seton Hall Pirates, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 78) in our computer rankings, the Rams claimed their signature win of the season, a 62-61 victory at a neutral site.

VCU has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).

VCU 2022-23 Best Wins

60-50 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on January 29

54-51 on the road over Richmond (No. 152) on January 11

53-38 at home over La Salle (No. 157) on February 1

75-67 over Wisconsin (No. 215) on November 26

55-45 at home over George Mason (No. 247) on January 14

VCU Performance Insights