The Virginia Cavaliers (14-11) will be trying to break a seven-game losing skid when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (17-7) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. It will air at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Virginia vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolfpack average 10.2 more points per game (72.2) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (62).
  • NC State is 15-2 when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.
  • When it scores more than 62 points, NC State is 15-3.
  • The Cavaliers put up 8.7 more points per game (69.6) than the Wolfpack give up (60.9).
  • When Virginia puts up more than 60.9 points, it is 14-5.
  • Virginia has a 14-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.2 points.
  • This year the Cavaliers are shooting 36.7% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Wolfpack concede.

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 @ North Carolina L 73-62 Carmichael Arena
2/5/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 60-51 Petersen Events Center
2/9/2023 Louisville L 63-53 John Paul Jones Arena
2/12/2023 NC State - John Paul Jones Arena
2/19/2023 Duke - John Paul Jones Arena
2/23/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum

