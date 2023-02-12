Sunday's game at Corbett Sports Center has the North Carolina A&T Aggies (15-8) matching up with the William & Mary Tribe (13-10) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 69-59 win as our model heavily favors N.C. A&T.

The Tribe came out on top in their most recent game 84-74 against Elon on Friday.

William & Mary vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

William & Mary vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: N.C. A&T 69, William & Mary 59

William & Mary Schedule Analysis

The Tribe's best victory of the season came against the Drexel Dragons, a top 100 team (No. 83), according to our computer rankings. The Tribe picked up the 74-58 home win on January 15.

William & Mary 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 on the road over VCU (No. 95) on November 11

67-57 on the road over Longwood (No. 166) on December 18

84-74 on the road over Elon (No. 170) on February 10

80-74 on the road over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on January 22

81-67 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on January 8

William & Mary Performance Insights