The Norfolk State Spartans (17-7, 6-2 MEAC) and the Delaware State Hornets (5-18, 3-5 MEAC) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Norfolk State vs. Delaware State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Monday, February 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Where: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Norfolk State Betting Records & Stats

Norfolk State's games have gone over the point total in nine out of 18 opportunities (50%).

So far this season, the Spartans have compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread.

Delaware State sports an 11-7-0 ATS record this season compared to the 7-6-0 mark from Norfolk State.

Norfolk State vs. Delaware State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Norfolk State 76.3 141 69.3 143.9 139.9 Delaware State 64.7 141 74.6 143.9 138.1

Additional Norfolk State Insights & Trends

The Spartans are 4-4-0 ATS in conference games this season.

The Spartans record only 1.7 more points per game (76.3) than the Hornets allow (74.6).

Norfolk State has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 13-1 record overall when putting up more than 74.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Norfolk State vs. Delaware State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Norfolk State 7-6-0 9-4-0 Delaware State 11-7-0 9-9-0

Norfolk State vs. Delaware State Home/Away Splits

Norfolk State Delaware State 8-1 Home Record 3-5 5-6 Away Record 2-12 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 4-1-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 83.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.1 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.1 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-3-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.