Wednesday's game between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-19) and George Mason Patriots (12-14) matching up at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a projected final score of 66-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Loyola Chicago, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Patriots head into this contest after a 78-57 loss to UMass on Sunday.

George Mason vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

George Mason vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 66, George Mason 53

George Mason Schedule Analysis

The Patriots took down the No. 136-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Davidson Wildcats, 62-58, on January 28, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

George Mason has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (five).

According to the RPI, the Ramblers have six losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, George Mason is 10-1 (.909%) -- tied for the 28th-most victories.

George Mason 2022-23 Best Wins

71-59 at home over American (No. 169) on December 3

54-41 at home over East Carolina (No. 173) on December 1

61-45 at home over Duquesne (No. 180) on January 8

67-57 at home over George Washington (No. 207) on January 16

72-64 on the road over Florida International (No. 216) on December 19

George Mason Performance Insights