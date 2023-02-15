Wednesday's contest between the Longwood Lancers (6-19) and South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-16) squaring off at Willett Hall has a projected final score of 70-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Longwood, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Lancers suffered a 73-56 loss to High Point.

Longwood vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Willett Hall in Farmville, Virginia

Longwood vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: Longwood 70, South Carolina Upstate 63

Longwood Schedule Analysis

The Lancers' signature victory this season came against the Ohio Bobcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 155) in our computer rankings. The Lancers brought home the 66-65 win at home on November 10.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lancers are 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the 35th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Longwood is 4-9 (.308%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.

Longwood 2022-23 Best Wins

65-61 on the road over Campbell (No. 203) on February 4

70-68 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on January 21

75-65 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on January 11

68-60 at home over Radford (No. 339) on January 25

80-70 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 355) on January 4

Longwood Performance Insights