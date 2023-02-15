Longwood vs. South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Longwood Lancers (6-19) and South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-16) squaring off at Willett Hall has a projected final score of 70-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Longwood, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
In their last matchup on Saturday, the Lancers suffered a 73-56 loss to High Point.
Longwood vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Willett Hall in Farmville, Virginia
Longwood vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction
- Prediction: Longwood 70, South Carolina Upstate 63
Longwood Schedule Analysis
- The Lancers' signature victory this season came against the Ohio Bobcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 155) in our computer rankings. The Lancers brought home the 66-65 win at home on November 10.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lancers are 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the 35th-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Longwood is 4-9 (.308%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.
Longwood 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-61 on the road over Campbell (No. 203) on February 4
- 70-68 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on January 21
- 75-65 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on January 11
- 68-60 at home over Radford (No. 339) on January 25
- 80-70 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 355) on January 4
Longwood Performance Insights
- The Lancers have been outscored by 16.5 points per game (scoring 58.5 points per game to rank 305th in college basketball while allowing 75.0 per outing to rank 352nd in college basketball) and have a -412 scoring differential overall.
- Longwood is tallying 62.4 points per game this year in conference games, which is 3.9 more points per game than its season average (58.5).
- The Lancers are scoring 63.0 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 8.7 more points than they're averaging in away games (54.3).
- Defensively, Longwood has played better in home games this season, allowing 69.3 points per game, compared to 80.2 in road games.
- The Lancers have been racking up 64.1 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 58.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
