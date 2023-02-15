Wednesday's contest features the Dayton Flyers (4-19) and the VCU Rams (7-17) squaring off at Stuart C. Siegel Center (on February 15) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 62-58 victory for Dayton, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Rams are coming off of a 63-31 loss to Rhode Island in their last outing on Sunday.

VCU vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

VCU vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 62, VCU 58

VCU Schedule Analysis

The Rams took down the Seton Hall Pirates (No. 78-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 62-61 win on November 24 -- their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, VCU is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

VCU 2022-23 Best Wins

60-50 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on January 29

54-51 on the road over Richmond (No. 152) on January 11

53-38 at home over La Salle (No. 157) on February 1

75-67 over Wisconsin (No. 215) on November 26

55-45 at home over George Mason (No. 247) on January 14

VCU Performance Insights