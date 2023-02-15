VCU vs. Dayton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest features the Dayton Flyers (4-19) and the VCU Rams (7-17) squaring off at Stuart C. Siegel Center (on February 15) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 62-58 victory for Dayton, who is slightly favored based on our model.
The Rams are coming off of a 63-31 loss to Rhode Island in their last outing on Sunday.
VCU vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
VCU vs. Dayton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Dayton 62, VCU 58
VCU Schedule Analysis
- The Rams took down the Seton Hall Pirates (No. 78-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 62-61 win on November 24 -- their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, VCU is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.
VCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-50 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on January 29
- 54-51 on the road over Richmond (No. 152) on January 11
- 53-38 at home over La Salle (No. 157) on February 1
- 75-67 over Wisconsin (No. 215) on November 26
- 55-45 at home over George Mason (No. 247) on January 14
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
VCU Performance Insights
- The Rams have been outscored by 5.4 points per game (scoring 57.2 points per game to rank 319th in college basketball while allowing 62.6 per contest to rank 130th in college basketball) and have a -130 scoring differential overall.
- VCU is scoring 56.8 points per game this season in conference action, which is 0.4 fewer points per game than its season average (57.2).
- The Rams are scoring 59.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 53.1 points per contest.
- VCU cedes 60.3 points per game at home this year, compared to 64.4 on the road.
- The Rams' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 53.9 points a contest compared to the 57.2 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.