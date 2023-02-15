The Louisville Cardinals (3-22, 1-13 ACC) will try to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 ACC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Virginia Stats Insights

Virginia has compiled a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.3% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 252nd.

The Cavaliers score an average of 70 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 76.1 the Cardinals allow.

Virginia has a 14-0 record when allowing fewer than 64 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Virginia is averaging 0.5 more points per game at home (69.4) than away (68.9).

The Cavaliers allow 56.2 points per game at home, and 64.9 on the road.

At home, Virginia makes 6.8 triples per game, 2.0 fewer than it averages away (8.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (34.4%) than away (41.4%) too.

Virginia Schedule