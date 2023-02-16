Deni Avdija and his Washington Wizards teammates face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 126-101 win versus the Trail Blazers, Avdija had two points.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Avdija, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.1 13.2 Rebounds 5.5 6.2 6.9 Assists -- 2.5 2.2 PRA -- 17.8 22.3 PR 12.5 15.3 20.1 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.4



Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 8.3% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.5 per contest.

Avdija is averaging 3.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Avdija's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 103.9 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 101.5 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Timberwolves have conceded 115.8 points per contest, which is 19th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Timberwolves are 24th in the NBA, giving up 44.4 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.6 assists per contest, the Timberwolves are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Deni Avdija vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2022 19 6 6 0 0 0 2

