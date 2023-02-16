JMU vs. Texas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Thursday's contest between the James Madison Dukes (20-6) and Texas State Bobcats (18-7) going head-to-head at Strahan Coliseum has a projected final score of 67-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Dukes, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Dukes won their last matchup 70-57 against Arkansas State on Saturday.
JMU vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Strahan Coliseum in San Marcos, Texas
JMU vs. Texas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: JMU 67, Texas State 63
JMU Schedule Analysis
- On November 23 against the Liberty Lady Flames, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 81) in our computer rankings, the Dukes claimed their best win of the season, a 67-63 victory at home.
- Based on the RPI, the Bobcats have three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 117th-most in the country.
JMU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-54 at home over Old Dominion (No. 90) on December 31
- 80-79 at home over Troy (No. 92) on January 21
- 62-60 on the road over VCU (No. 95) on December 1
- 65-59 at home over Louisiana (No. 128) on February 9
- 78-66 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 151) on December 21
JMU Performance Insights
- The Dukes outscore opponents by 9.5 points per game (posting 70 points per game, 93rd in college basketball, and allowing 60.5 per contest, 79th in college basketball) and have a +245 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, JMU has put up 68.4 points per game in Sun Belt play, and 70 overall.
- At home, the Dukes average 69.9 points per game. On the road, they score 69.3.
- At home JMU is giving up 61.6 points per game, 0.8 more than it is on the road (60.8).
- The Dukes are putting up 67.6 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 2.4 fewer points than their average for the season (70).
