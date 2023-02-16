The Washington Wizards, Kristaps Porzingis included, face off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 126-101 win over the Trail Blazers (his last game) Porzingis posted 28 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

In this piece we'll examine Porzingis' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.0 25.9 Rebounds 9.5 8.7 8.4 Assists 2.5 2.6 3.3 PRA 35.5 34.3 37.6 PR 32.5 31.7 34.3 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.6



Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Porzingis has taken 15.3 shots per game this season and made 7.5 per game, which account for 15.3% and 15.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 15.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Porzingis' Wizards average 101.5 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are the league's fastest with 103.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are ranked 19th in the league, conceding 115.8 points per contest.

On the boards, the Timberwolves have given up 44.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 24th in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.6 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are 22nd in the NBA, allowing 12.8 makes per game.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2022 31 41 4 3 6 3 2

