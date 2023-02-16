Virginia Tech vs. Duke Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest at Cassell Coliseum has the Virginia Tech Hokies (20-4) matching up with the Duke Blue Devils (22-3) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 70-58 victory as our model heavily favors Virginia Tech.
The Hokies enter this matchup after an 84-70 win over Florida State on Sunday.
Virginia Tech vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Virginia Tech vs. Duke Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 70, Duke 58
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Hokies beat the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels, 68-65, on January 1.
- The Hokies have seven wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Virginia Tech is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins.
- The Hokies have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-61 on the road over NC State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on February 6
- 81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 5) on January 12
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 14) on December 4
- 85-54 at home over Nebraska (No. 29) on December 1
- 82-74 over Kentucky (No. 34) on November 21
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies are outscoring opponents by 15.9 points per game with a +380 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.4 points per game (41st in college basketball) and give up 58.5 per outing (50th in college basketball).
- Virginia Tech's offense has been less effective in ACC contests this season, posting 69.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 74.4 PPG.
- The Hokies are putting up 78.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 10.3 more points than they're averaging on the road (68).
- In 2022-23, Virginia Tech is ceding 54.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 63.3.
- The Hokies have been scoring 72.6 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 74.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
