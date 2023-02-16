A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Virginia Tech Hokies (20-4) host the Duke Blue Devils (22-3) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Hokies are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Blue Devils, victors in four in a row.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Virginia Tech vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

The Blue Devils put up 7.8 more points per game (66.3) than the Hokies give up to opponents (58.5).

Duke is 22-2 when allowing fewer than 74.4 points.

When it scores more than 58.5 points, Duke is 17-0.

The Hokies put up 74.4 points per game, 24.2 more points than the 50.2 the Blue Devils give up.

Virginia Tech is 20-4 when scoring more than 50.2 points.

Virginia Tech has a 17-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.3 points.

This year the Hokies are shooting 45.2% from the field, 7.9% higher than the Blue Devils give up.

Virginia Tech Schedule