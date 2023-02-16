A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Virginia Tech Hokies (20-4) host the Duke Blue Devils (22-3) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Hokies are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Blue Devils, victors in four in a row.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Virginia Tech vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

  • The Blue Devils put up 7.8 more points per game (66.3) than the Hokies give up to opponents (58.5).
  • Duke is 22-2 when allowing fewer than 74.4 points.
  • When it scores more than 58.5 points, Duke is 17-0.
  • The Hokies put up 74.4 points per game, 24.2 more points than the 50.2 the Blue Devils give up.
  • Virginia Tech is 20-4 when scoring more than 50.2 points.
  • Virginia Tech has a 17-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.3 points.
  • This year the Hokies are shooting 45.2% from the field, 7.9% higher than the Blue Devils give up.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 Syracuse W 78-64 Cassell Coliseum
2/6/2023 @ NC State W 73-61 Reynolds Coliseum
2/12/2023 Florida State W 84-70 Cassell Coliseum
2/16/2023 Duke - Cassell Coliseum
2/19/2023 NC State - Cassell Coliseum
2/23/2023 @ North Carolina - Carmichael Arena

